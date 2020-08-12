8th Circuit issues opinion in N.D. case

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has dismissed an appeal in a North Dakota drug case. In United States v. Hester-Jackson the court held that the government met its burden of showing defendant's plea agreement clearly and unambiguously waived his right to appeal.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.