Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Clark
Village of Catawba
Columbiana
Columbiana County General Health District
Cuyahoga
City of Richmond Heights
Darke
Village of Versailles
Delaware
Galena New Community Authority
Erie
Ritter Public Library
Franklin
555 West Goodale New Community Authority
Ohio Facilities Construction Commission
State Employment Relations Board
Greene
City of Bellbrook
Hamilton
Village of Cleves
Hardin
Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District
Knox
Knox County
Knox County Landfill
Lake
City of Willowick
Lawrence
Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District
Licking
Grow Licking County Community Improvement Corporation
New Albany East Community Authority
Logan
Rushcreek Township
Mercer
Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium
Miami
City of Piqua
Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District
Montgomery
City of Moraine
Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District
Montgomery County Landfill
Village of Phillipsburg
Portage
City of Kent
Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority
Putnam
Riley Township
Sandusky
Birchard Public Library
Scioto
Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation District
Seneca
CIC of Fostoria Ohio
Summit
Northfield Center Township
Tuscarawas
Claymont Public Library
Warren
Deerfield Township
Williams
Springfield Township Park District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.