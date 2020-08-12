For Immediate Release:

August 12, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Clark Village of Catawba Columbiana Columbiana County General Health District Cuyahoga City of Richmond Heights Darke Village of Versailles Delaware Galena New Community Authority Erie Ritter Public Library Franklin 555 West Goodale New Community Authority Ohio Facilities Construction Commission State Employment Relations Board Greene City of Bellbrook Hamilton Village of Cleves Hardin Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District Knox Knox County Knox County Landfill Lake City of Willowick Lawrence Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District Licking Grow Licking County Community Improvement Corporation New Albany East Community Authority Logan Rushcreek Township Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium Miami City of Piqua Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District Montgomery City of Moraine Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District Montgomery County Landfill Village of Phillipsburg Portage City of Kent Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority Putnam Riley Township Sandusky Birchard Public Library Scioto Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation District Seneca CIC of Fostoria Ohio Summit Northfield Center Township Tuscarawas Claymont Public Library Warren Deerfield Township Williams Springfield Township Park District

