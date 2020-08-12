Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,629 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 13, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 12, 2020                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 

 Clark

Village of Catawba

 

 Columbiana

Columbiana County General Health District

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Richmond Heights

 

 Darke

Village of Versailles

 

 Delaware

Galena New Community Authority

 

 Erie

Ritter Public Library

 

 Franklin

555 West Goodale New Community Authority

 

Ohio Facilities Construction Commission

 

State Employment Relations Board

 

 Greene

City of Bellbrook

 

 Hamilton

Village of Cleves

 

 Hardin

Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District

 

 Knox

Knox County

 

Knox County Landfill

 

 Lake

City of Willowick

 

 Lawrence

Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Licking

Grow Licking County Community Improvement Corporation

 

New Albany East Community Authority

 

 Logan

Rushcreek Township

 

 Mercer

Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium

 

 Miami

City of Piqua

 

Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Montgomery

City of Moraine

 

Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District

 

Montgomery County Landfill

 

Village of Phillipsburg

 

 Portage

City of Kent

 

Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority

 

 Putnam

Riley Township

 

 Sandusky

Birchard Public Library

 

 Scioto

Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Seneca

CIC of Fostoria Ohio

 

 Summit

Northfield Center Township

 

 Tuscarawas

Claymont Public Library

 

 Warren

Deerfield Township

 

 Williams

Springfield Township Park District

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.