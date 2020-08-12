WEBINAR Today - Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) @ 5:00pm ET
Chairman of Magnis, Frank Poullas, will be providing an overview on the Company’s current operations and its upcoming milestones followed by a live Q & A.
Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnis Energy Technologies' Chairman, Frank Poullas, will be hosting a live Webinar on August 12th, at 5:00pm ET. Mr. Poullas will be providing an overview on the Company’s current operations, growth strategy and upcoming milestones. The Webinar presentation will be followed by a live Q&A whereby management will be able to answer any questions you might have.
Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) is a New York & Australian based Lithium-ion Battery Technology Company with access to Gigafactories and an Advanced World Class Graphite Asset. See below for highlights on Magnis:
iM3NY (Imperium3) – New York Lithium-ion Battery Plant. The Imperium3 consortium consists of Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd, C4V LLC New York and Boston Energy and Innovation (BEI). Magnis owns 58% of iM3NY and the plant was independently valued at US$71m. The New York Battery Plant has multiple signed offtake agreements. Next Steps: Contractor engaged (pending funding) to assemble and commission the existing plant in current location. Plant to be re-engineered with Strategic Partner Vendors for optimum yield. Demonstration of supply chain viability & validation of high yield battery production
Management – Magnis has a highly experienced/credible Management & Board with expertise in Lithium-Ion Batteries, Automotive Innovation & Mining sectors. Most notably the distinguished Professor M. Stanley Whittingham (non-exec Director), winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work in developing the Lithium-ion battery.
iM3TSV – Townsville, Australia Lithium-ion Battery Plant. The Imperium3 consortium consists of Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd, C4V LLC New York and Boston Energy and Innovation (BEI). Magnis owns 33% of iM3TSV. Feasibility Study completed Sep 2019 – 18Gwh LIB plant indicates viable business case.
Nachu Graphite Project – The 100% owned Nachu Project represents one of the largest Mineral Resources of large flake graphite in the world and the Mineral Resource Estimate comprises 174 Million Tonnes (Mt) at an estimated grade of 5.4% Graphitic Carbon. The BFS highlights the exceptional economic returns and low technical risk of Nachu. The BFS delivers a post-tax NPV10% of US$1.69b and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 98%. Capital payback is projected within 14 months of first production.
Share Price (as of 8/11/2020): A$0.21
Market Cap (as of 8/11/2020): ~A$135.5m
