8th Circuit issues opinion in N.D. case

The United States Court of Appeals  for the Eighth Circuit has dismissed an appeal in a North Dakota drug case. In United States v. Hester-Jackson the court held that the government met its burden of showing defendant's plea agreement clearly and unambiguously waived his right to appeal.

Read the court's opinion at: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/20/08/192564U.pdf

