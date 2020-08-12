GForge Provides Relief for Those Impacted by the CloudForge Shutdown
New features make GForge easier to use than ever before
COVID 19 Program enables businesses to safely transform to remote operations
GForge, one of the world’s leading collaboration platforms, today announced critical new upgrades – especially for those developers and engineers that were affected by the CloudForge shutdown. In addition, GForge now offers many new features that make it easier for developers to handle the creation, handling & editing of content, programming and other elements during the entire project management process.
New GForge v20.1 feature highlights include:
• CloudForge Migration - With CloudForge shutting down, developers can now import CloudForge/TeamForge projects into next.gforge.com.
• Thumbnail Generation - Office documents, PDFs and image files will have thumbnail images generated tickets and in the document manager.
• Workflow Locking - You can now lock tickets as part of a workflow transition.
• Wiki Locks - You can now lock wiki pages.
• Ticket Comments - You can now edit or delete your own comments on tickets.
• WYSIWYG - Editor now elegantly handles content pasted from other sources (PDFs, websites, etc).
• CVS - GForgeNext has added support for CVS (Concurrent Versioning System)
For more details regarding the new GForge 2020 updates, please visit https://gforge.com/blog/article/gforge-20-1-released.html
Also, check-out this video which demonstrates the new GForge Zoom integration - https://youtu.be/KO4ZnLHUut4 (video)
COVID 19 Program – Free Starter Program
GForge is continuing to help businesses adapt to the coronavirus threat by making it safer and easier than ever before to install and use a collaboration platform to empower remote workers.
For organizations new to using collaboration platforms or new to GForge, the company is offering GForge in both SaaS or on-premises formats for free for up to 12 months. GForge can be installed on-premise in one minute, or you can get started instantly using our SaaS platform at next.gforge.com.
In addition, to support businesses who are suddenly transitioning to remote work, GForge offers the following free consulting services:
• Identify the best hosting options for your organization.
• We will configure GForge to conform to the processes of your organization.
• One free online training session for users.
• One free online training session for administrators.
• Weekly reviews to ensure your teams are getting the most out of GForge
“Today’s strained business environment is making it imperative that remote teams can interact and work together, no matter how physically apart they are,” says Tony Bibbs, President of GForge. “Not only is GForge free to get started, we provide the necessary support and handholding to ensure that even the least technical remote workers can easily, safely and reliably remain an essential component of a remotely operating team.”
More about GForge
GForge is used globally by large and small organizations. GForge supports multiple languages, time zones and working hours. GForge projects start with simple defaults, but are almost infinitely customizable, so you aren’t locked into one platform’s worldview or business process. While GForge specializes in helping technology organizations, most of its features can be used by any kind of team looking to put a safe, affordable solution in place.
For more details about GForge’s options to help business survive the coronavirus pandemic, please visit https://gforge.com/remote-work
