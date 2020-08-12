Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The TBI seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

CRIME INFORMATION COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST Now Hiring Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit 1 Vacancy TBI Headquarters Davidson County

Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of computer operations or law enforcement teletype communications work; graduation from an accredited two-year college or technical institute with a major in computer science, data processing, or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required two years of experience.

Monthly Salary: $2,168 -$3,472

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 10644. This position will be posted on August 12, 2020 – August 18, 2020 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

