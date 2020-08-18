Braces and Invisalign in Exton Cost Only $3,995 with No Hidden Fees

Exeter Orthodontics offers braces in Exton

There are many differences between braces and Invisalign, but one thing remains the same at Exeter Orthodontics: their price.

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces and Invisalign in Exton, PA. Both options help patients straighten their teeth for only $3,995. There are no hidden fees, and x-rays, adjustments, repairs, retainers, and emergency visits are all included in the low price.

Invisalign is growing in popularity due to its comfort and convenience. The transparent aligners can be removed as needed and are difficult to see. These benefits have made them a popular option among adult patients.

Meanwhile, thousands of Exeter Orthodontics patients also opt for traditional braces in Exton.

“Traditional braces can’t be removed, so they’re more compliant than Invisalign would be,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Exton. “They can also help fix even the most complex alignment problems.”

While both treatments differ in terms of materials used, comfort, and compliance, one thing does not change: their low price. Exeter Orthodontics specializes in only braces and Invisalign, resulting in high efficiency and tremendous cost savings.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Exton, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted. Offices are also located in Allentown, Easton, Harrisburg, Reading, and Springfield.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterortodontics.com/.

