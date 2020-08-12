Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,688 in the last 365 days.

Denmark : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Systemic Liquidity

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The functioning of money markets, FX swaps markets and in particular covered bond markets are crucial for the Danish financial system. Liquidity conditions in the Danish financial sector are affected by central bank operations and the lending and funding activities of financial institutions. Nearly 100 percent of the mortgage funding is obtained from market sources, using mainly domestically issued covered bonds. Correspondingly, money markets and foreign exchange (FX) swap markets are crucial to the credit intermediation process and a dislocation in these markets—the inability of financial institutions to roll over or obtain new funding or hedging positions—may have significant consequences for financial stability. Against this background, this note analyzes core funding markets for Danish banks and assesses Danmarks Nationalbank’s (DN’s) capacity to manage systemic liquidity conditions in normal times and in times of stress.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/254

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513553047/1934-7685

Stock No:

1DNKEA2020005

Format:

Paper

Pages:

39

You just read:

Denmark : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Systemic Liquidity

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.