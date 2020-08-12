Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Norway : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Systemic Risk Oversight and Macroprudential Policy Framework

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

While Norway’s institutional arrangement for macroprudential policy is uncommon, the authorities have shown strong willingness to act. The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is the sole macroprudential decision-maker in Norway, which is rare in international comparison. However, Norges Bank and the Finanstilsynet (FSA) play important advisory roles. In recent years, the authorities have taken substantive and wide-ranging macroprudential policy actions in response to growing systemic vulnerabilities—and these seem to have been effective in slowing down some of the riskier trends. The macroprudential policy toolkit is well stocked and actively used.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/265

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513553184/1934-7685

Stock No:

1NOREA2020007

Format:

Paper

Pages:

54

