Norway : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Banking Regulation and Supervision

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This note presents a targeted review of selected aspects in the regulation and supervision of banks in Norway. The review is carried out as part of the 2020 Norway Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) and the findings and recommendations are based on the regulatory framework in place and the supervisory practices employed at end-October 2019. The note focuses on the powers and responsibilities, independence, and resourcing of Finanstilsynet (FSA); its supervisory approach and enforcement powers and practices; key aspects of the prudential framework; and mechanisms to prevent abuse of financial services.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/260

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513553122/1934-7685

Stock No:

1NOREA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

47

