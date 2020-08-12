Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,688 in the last 365 days.

Norway : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Financial Safety Nets

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Norway has made substantial progress in strengthening its framework for financial crisis management and bank safety nets since the 2015 FSAP. The Norwegian authorities have implemented the EU framework. The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) has been transposed into the Norwegian legal framework mainly by amendments to the Financial Institutions and Financial Groups Act and accompanying regulations. Finanstilsynet (the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, FSA) has been designated as Norway’s resolution authority. Resolution financing options were broadened by establishing a resolution fund. While the Deposit Guarantee Scheme Directive (DGSD) has yet to be brought into the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement, Norway has, in fact, already transposed it into the Norwegian law. This provides the Norwegian authorities with a broadened and detailed regulatory framework for dealing with weak banks.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/261

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

August 12, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513553139/1934-7685

Stock No:

1NOREA2020003

Format:

Paper

Pages:

36

You just read:

Norway : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Financial Safety Nets

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.