DHgate launches MyyShop, a SaaS Platform to Redefine e-Commerce
A trustworthy, convenient, and smart platform for global users with six-month free trial
We are excited to offer global users with MyyShop to effectively build up online business, easily source and quickly deliver products, blooming their businesses.”HONGKONG, CHINA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHgate.com, one of the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplaces in China, launched its newest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform - MyyShop on August 8th.
The new platform is powered by SaaS-based services and tools, including comprehensive supply chain systems, smart software and technologies, and worry-free services that create the ultimate streamlined online e-commerce experience – all accessible through one convenient and simple portal at www.myyshop.com.
MyyShop aims to solve many of online resellers biggest challenges such as insufficient supply, poor quality, slow logistics, and inadequate services. It provides one-stop trustworthy, convenient, and smart tools and services with a focus on two businesses - online store creation and advanced dropship services. It completely redefines this industry by offering rapid website creation, strict supplier selection, AI-assisted product recommendation, smart finance, dropshipping, local delivery, full-channel logistics services, 24/7 customer support, and stress-free after-sales services. Best of all, users can enjoy a six-month free trial of the tools and services to get online business started.
According to eMarketer’s report, the global retail e-commerce market size is expected to reach US$6,297 billion by 2024, recording a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.62% from US$3,914 billion in 2020. MyyShop allows users to tap into this booming market. Particularly during this COVID-19 crisis, MyyShop is well-positioned to provide a convenient and better online experience for micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individuals, helping them weather the storm.
"Our SaaS-based tools and services redefine online business, providing an unprecedented and seamless experience from top manufacturers and sellers. We will continue to expand our categories, increase our offerings, and enhance our services."
Competitive SaaS Services and Tools
MyyShop’s convenient services enhance the customer experience. It carefully researches and quality-checks each supplier and shortlists top products from manufacturers directly, ensuring a sufficient supply of high-quality products at competitive prices. Currently, the platform offers over 10,000 products, covering consumer electronics, home, and outdoor sports. MyyShop’s ten warehouses worldwide enable products to be shipped from the nearest warehouses to customers directly, significantly reducing costs and improving efficiency. More than 60% of the products on this platform are shipped from warehouses in the US and Europe. Moreover, MyyShop provides a premium return and exchange policy for paid users and offers 24/7 customer services in multilingual support, including English and Spanish.
MyyShop’s in-built smart tools also boost productivity and efficiency. Its’ SaaS powered website builder can help users start an online businesses quickly and with ease. Users can import products from MyyShop with automated syncing of price and stock to Shopify and eBay. The AI-based product recommendation function can also identify products with higher profits and better sales, helping users stay ahead of peers. What’s more, it can help users select the most suitable logistics solutions based on compelling AI and big data.
Driven by the integrated services and tools, MyyShop looks to redefine one of the key offerings, the dropshipping business. With more resellers switching to this business, the global dropshipping market size is expected to reach USD557.9 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 28.8% growth from 2020 to 2025, according to Grand View Research. This lucrative business allows users to seize opportunities. They can easily add products from MyyShop to their websites or e-commerce platforms and set prices with incentives. When resellers receive orders from customers, they pay the wholesale costs, and sellers dropship orders directly to their customers.
For more information, please visit www.myyshop.com.
About Dropshipping
Dropshipping is an e-commerce order fulfillment method that allows resellers to sell products to their customers in their online channels without holding inventory, and products will be shipped from third parties to customers directly.
About MyyShop
MyyShop is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based platform, incubated by DHgate. It provides one-stop trustworthy, convenient, and accessible tools and services in online store creation and advanced dropship services. We are committed to helping global users establish online businesses with ease.
About DHgate
Founded in 2004, DHgate has become one of the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplaces in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. In 2019, DHgate served more than 28 million registered buyers from over 220 countries and regions, by connecting them to over 2.2 million suppliers in China and other countries, with over 23 million products. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.
