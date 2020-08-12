Panel Discussion: Extension of the UN Arms Embargo, Internal Situation in Iran, and U.S. Policy of Maximum Pressure

Speakers at a August 19, 2020 panel hosted by the NCRI-US to discuss extension of the UN arms embargo, internal situation in Iran, and U.S. policy of maximum pressure.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 10:00 am EDT, the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host a virtual panel comprised of leading national security experts. Panelists will discuss Iran-related topics, including the extension of the UN arms embargo, the human rights situation inside Iran, and the U.S. policy of maximum pressure.

The United States and many other nations have stated their full support for an extension of the UN arms embargo, due to expire in October. Should the embargo be lifted, Tehran would be able to purchase, supply, sell, or transfer “any battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, large caliber artillery systems, combat aircraft, attack helicopters, warships, missiles or missile systems.”

Meanwhile, reports from Iran indicate that the regime has stepped up the repression of Iranian citizens, including the recent execution of a young man for his participation in anti-regime protests. Tehran greatly fears the recurrence of such uprisings.

Speakers:

- Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, former Undersecretary of State for Global Affairs; Senior Fellow, Harvard University Belfer Center; Vice Chair, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, The Atlantic Council

- Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Proliferation Strategy, Counterproliferation and Homeland Defense

- Professor Matthew Kroenig, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University; Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, and Director, Global Strategy Initiative, The Atlantic Council

- David Shedd, former Acting Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency; former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Intelligence Programs and Reform; visiting fellow, The Heritage Foundation

- Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, Washington Office, The National Council of Resistance of Iran; Author, The Iran Threat

Following the panelists' remarks, there will be a Q&A segment for the attendees.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 10:00 a.m. EDT

RSVP is required. To REGISTER for the webinar, please CONTACT media@ncrius.org.

# # #

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.