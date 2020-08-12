Supply Chain Analytics Global Market Segmentation, Major Players, Trend, Demand, Applications and Analysis 2020-2026

“Supply Chain Analytics - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Summary:

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Supply Chain Analytics - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Supply Chain Analytics estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2026. Planning & Procurement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.8% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sales & Operations Planning segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

The Supply Chain Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2026 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.

The key players covered in this study

Birst

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Kinaxis

MicroStrategy

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supply chain planning and procurement

Sales & Operations Planning

Manufacturing analytics

Transportation and logistics analytics

Visualization and reporting tools

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and consumer packaged goods

Health care and life sciences

Manufacturing, automotive

Aerospace and defense

High tech and electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

