Dondiva Alleyswag sets the bar high for other female rappers
We need more female artists that speak of the everyday struggles and speak the truthTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We need more female artists that don't talk about sex, body, looks, but more so empowering women and brining women up. Women that speak of education, and educating females, DonDiva Alleyswag is doing just that.
A featured artist on Game Changer Radio in Atlanta, hailing from Boston, Ma. she has stayed true to her roots writing about life experiences and everyday struggles which has gained her street credibility with other artists and fans. Her style constantly changes and versatility is one of her strong points. Her flow is rapid-fire, rhythmic and charismatic with countless pitch shifts and ad-libs. Using her music as a diary gives her the ability to connect with fans who have experienced similar situations in their life. DonDiva Alleyswag raps with the kind of confidence that a self-made talent is forced to cultivate.
The latest release from DonDiva Alleyswag titled In Da Zone is diversity personified. Her lyrics express the importance of unifying and not being a puppet to society. This track embraces the definition of Hip-Hop! With an infectious sound she is holding her own in the male dominated world of rap music. DonDiva AlleySwag of City Boy Music Group spends time perfecting her craft creating music and redefining the rap game.
