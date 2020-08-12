eZ-Xpo to host the 1st Virtual Global Trade Expo and Conference for AAEI

Virtual Exhibit Hall - Virtual Lobby Session Track Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair Virtual Auditorium

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in All-in-1 Virtual Collaborative Network, today announced eZ-Xpo is powering AAEI to launch the first Virtual Expo and Conference for their 99th Annual AAEI Conference & Expo on Tuesday, August 11 to September 3, 2020.

eZ-Xpo will empower all global trade experts to showcase their latest innovative global trade services and solutions in a Virtual Exhibit Hall with Virtual Booth with live chat (both video and test) and live and on-demand presentation from Virtual Auditorium. Attendees will have an opportunity to engage with live video chat with every exhibitor in the Virtual Booth.

“We are excited to partner with eZ-Xpo to launch the first Virtual Expo and Conference. The eZ-Xpo - Virtual Trade Show technology helps us to thrive from COVID-19 to continue our mission to support global trade around the world. It also provides a new game-changer framework for all to connect and collaborate virtually 24/7 with live and on-demand engagement for unlimited opportunities. ” says Bon Van Duker, Chief Information Officer of AAEI

“Despite COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to partner with AAEI taking a global leadership role to host a Virtual Expo and Conference to provide all key stakeholders to help global trade. It also set up a new game-changer framework and opens unlimited opportunities to all stakeholders for ongoing collaboration every day," Matt Fok, CEO of eZ-XPO.

To register for the AAEI – Virtual Expo, please go to register at https://ezxpo.net/aaeivc2020/attendee_register

Here is a shortlist of sponsors participating in this 1st Virtual Expo and Conference:

• Thomason Reuters

• KPMG

• PTSI

• Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A.

• Charter Brokerage, A Berkshire Hathaway Company

• Scitegrity

About AAEI

About AAEI AAEI is the premier trade organization representing those immediately engaged in and directly impacted by developments pertaining to international trade. We are recognized as technical experts regarding the day‐to‐day facilitation of trade.

Get more information at https://aaei.org

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a world leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-XPO delivers the World's 1st Virtual Expo Network transforming organizations silos to productive events and network opportunities. eZ-Xpo is the Amazon of Network Collaboration for every industry and community empowering organizations to connect and collaborate for daily massive traffic and engagement!

Our game changer's All-in-1 Virtual Collaborative Network consists of virtual exhibitions, virtual job fairs, and virtual learning solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as MPI/DFW, New York Life, MetaStock, Space Conference/AAII, Boeing, Raytheon, Sawgrass Technologies, America SBDC, European Space Exploration Expo and Asian Business of Silicon Valley over the last four years. We are currently collaborating with CSPA, SIPA, ICO Accelerator Network, Cannabis Summit Network, Government Blockchain Association (GBA), NAA Rider Association, and Cybersecurity Association (UK) for their expo and conferences as well. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

