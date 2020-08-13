This Plant-Based, Vegan Online Meal Supplier Makes Customers Go ‘Ooh La La’ for Ooh La La Vegan
The 100% plant-based, vegan menu by Ooh La La Vegan serves every taste and preference of a vegan lifestyle follower.
I invite you to try our Vegan menu, and you will be surprised. Anything you can eat, I can make vegan”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going vegan need not be a challenge at all. Ooh La La Vegan, the vegan meal preparation company based in Atlanta, GA has come up with a complete solution for all vegans to enjoy piping hot vegan meals made from organic ingredients. The online vegan meal service ships across the United States.
Ooh La La Vegan wants everyone to live healthily, especially in the current times when boosting immunity is on the top of priorities. Ooh La La Vegan will ensure everyone receives tasty, 100% plant based vegan meals that are good for the body and carry a flavor that will convert more people to a healthy diet and lifestyle.
Several surprises are in store for vegans from Ooh La La Vegan. For starters, there is pineapple ice cream and mango sherbet added to the menu. The favorite dishes of customers remain the vegan chili and cauliflower macaroni. To vouch for the quality of service, among the first clients of Ooh La La Vegan is American singer Summer Walker. Ooh La La Vegan also had its first pop up event recently in New Jersey.
Those who have switched to a true Vegan diet can vouch for its wonders, from making the skin come alive and the hair shine to fighting against inflammations, boosting immunity and a myriad other health benefits. The vitamins, minerals and other important chemicals like phytonutrients and anti-oxidants are available in plenty to vegan eaters. On the other hand, they also avoid consuming potentially harmful animal fats connected to several ailments such as heart diseases, diabetes, hypertension or rheumatoid arthritis, as well as cancer.
“I invite you to try our Vegan menu, and you will be surprised. Anything you can eat, I can make vegan,” says Head Chef Brianna Lawnya.
The Ooh La La Vegan menu offers desserts, sides and entrées, and among the larger vegan programs, it has the 7-day plan, the 10-day plan and the 30-day plan. Each plan includes a variety of desserts, sides and entrees. Among the vegan desserts, there are delicacies like the Oreo cake, Cinnamon rolls, and Peanut Butter Cups. The entrées menu is a vegan’s dream come true, with dishes like Vegan Chili, Plant Polish, Chili Tomato Wrap, and Black Bean Burgers.
Brianna Lawnya founded Ooh La La Vegan in 2019 after turning vegan. She aims to increase awareness about healthy lifestyles and promote a 100% plant-based diet. She believes that what people eat can influence your whole lifestyle.
There are several reasons to choose Ooh La La Vegan as a preferred vegan meal supplier. Apart from pure plant-based meals, the service uses only organic ingredients and the packaging is environmentally safe. The customer service is outstanding and there are multiple payment avenues available.
A regular event to look out for is the special Ooh La La Vegan Sunday brunch, which features a new vegan chef cooking live on Instagram alongside Head Chef Brianna Lawnya! Among the recent chefs was Colette Evelyn, Erin and Mayra.
Follow @oohlalavegan on Instagram to discover more vegan choices, celebrity vegan chefs, live cooking and more.
About
Ooh La La Vegan LLC is a meal prep company that serves 100% plant-based foods packed in environmentally friendly packaging. Founded by Brianna Lawnya we believe that our body is truly our temple. That is why our sole mission as a company is to provide the best way of eating for your mind, body, and soul. To learn more about who we are and what we do, feel free to reach out to us. For more information, please visit: http://www.oohlalavegan.com/
