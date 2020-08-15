Entertainment Mogul Cutty is using his YouTube channel to inspire the youth to never give up on their dreams

Cutty and Jevon Robinson Cutty hosting at Firehouse Cafe in Mount Holly NJ Cutty in Millcreek Park wearing Iconic and Dirty Politics a jersey brand shot by stbrfilms

Cutty has brought a revolution in the media industry by his talent and is helping indie artists reach their goals along the way!

EDGEWATER PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terrance Disman a.k.a. Cutty is an entertainment mogul who was born and raised in Lakewood NJ in 1993. Cutty is a renowned videographer, blog writer, director, marketing specialist, event host, and a podcaster. After losing his younger brother (Jevon Robinson) at the age of 16 due to the jail system, Cutty became adamant to guide the younger generation out of the same fate as his brother’s and help them make better life choices.Cutty has been running a YouTube channel for the past five years where he communicates with the generation below him to let them know that there is a world of opportunities out there which is better than their current reality. His mission is to convince the youth to invest their hearts and souls in the pursuit of their dreams and to help them achieve their goals. While reminiscing the beginning of his career, Cutty said: “In 2015 I started Cutty TV in Edgewater Park NJ, on September 25th. I shot and edited my first episode in the Edgewater park manor apartments working with artist Neyquam also from Edgewater Park NJ. After that, I saw the potential of the YouTube channel and decided to keep it going as I interviewed two artists after and also started small skits. I went on to do places like Vanity Grand strip club, Onyx strip club, The Foundry, Voltage Lounge, Observatory OC, and more. Shortly after becoming an official LLC Cutty TV LLC was nominated at the Philly Hip hop Awards in 2018 for best Webcast/TV Platform with me being the main host of all of the interviews. We came up short to someone else that year, but that nomination started more than I could ever imagine.”Recently, Cutty has become the first-ever person from NJ to be featured in a mobile game. People can play him as a special character in the game titled “Everybody Beefs”. He has also made two TV appearances this year and also hit the front page of Spinrilla, Yahoo, Genius, and Fox 34!What makes Cutty’s personality interesting is that along with tasting success individually, he was also able to help a lot of indie artists achieve their goals. In the past 5 years, he has flown artists out to California who has never been across state lines! He has also linked people with major artists and put other artists on major shows. He is currently working on developing ‘Cutty TV’, a segment on his blog ‘ Jersey Watch ’ that is dedicated to helping NJ artists and indies from all across the country have another source that can help them get more exposure and exciting opportunities for their careers.He is also working on finishing up season one of his podcast "82 Secs W/ Cutty" where he shares advice to young entrepreneurs, artist and creatives and gives you a piece of his life and his opinion on the news.About the Personality:Entertainment Mogul Cutty has taken NJ by storm and has helped several indie artists in the process of it. As featured in Yahoo, Genius coming from Edgewater Park NJ he has served thousands of indies to become the entertainment mogul he is today.Contact Information:Contact Person Name: CuttyCompany: Cutty TV LLCEmail: mr.disman@Gmail.comLocation (City, State, Country):Website: https://www.theofficialcutty.com/

Cutty & Jevon Last Conversation! Check out the other two episodes also!