Antelope drawing set for Aug. 6; no 900-20 archery surplus tags will be available

Hunting - Region 7

Wed Aug 05 13:59:00 MDT 2020

The drawing for antelope and antelope B permits will be held Thursday, Aug. 6. To check your drawing results, login to myfwp.mt.gov.

Because so many hunters selected the 900-20 antelope archery only license as their first choice in the drawing, there will not be any 900-20 antelope archery only surplus licenses available.

Surplus License List timeline reminder The Surplus License List sign-up timeframes referenced below are based on when the original drawing date for each species is scheduled to occur and are subject to change from year to year.

Deer & Elk Permits, Deer B & Elk B License/Permits: July 21 through Aug. 7

Swan, Crane, Special Mountain Lion: Aug. 12 through Aug. 24

Nonresident Hound Handler License: Sept. 16 to Sept. 28

Nonresidents who hold a NR Native license, Youth Combo license, or NR College Student Combination license may purchase Deer B and Elk B licenses at half price.

For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov.

-fwp-