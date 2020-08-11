Be a responsible and prepared boater

Recreation News - Region 7

Wed Aug 05 14:02:00 MDT 2020

When boating on Montana’s waters, it’s important to remember that things can change quickly. Being a responsible and prepared boater can make the difference between a good day and a bad ending.

Start by picking up a copy of the Montana Boating Regulations at an FWP office. These regulations list the requirements for gear you should have on your boat or stand-up paddle board and also include any special boating restrictions you might find on Montana waterbodies.

Remember that by law there must be a wearable U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket on board for each person on the boat or stand-up paddle board, and those under 12 must wear a life jacket on a watercraft. FWP recommends that everyone wears their life jacket while boating, floating, or padding. In an emergency, already having a life jacket on ensures you can focus on controlling the situation until help arrives. It also allows you to help others who may need attention, instead of trying to keep your head above water.

Remember to tell someone where you are going and what time you plan on returning. If your plans change, let them know, otherwise, stick to your plan. If you don’t return on time, and Search and Rescue is deployed, it saves valuable time if they know where to start looking.

Keep an eye on the weather and never go boating if strong winds or storms are forecast. If you are boating, and it looks like a storm is on the way, head for shore. Don’t take chances when it comes to weather in Montana and don’t make rescue your only option.

Be mindful of other boaters, swimmers, and recreationalists. If you have a motorboat, remember your wake could cause serious problems for kayakers or swimmers. If you are in a kayak or on a paddle board, make sure you are visible to other boaters and stay out of high traffic areas. Remember to pack out all garbage and keep you distance from wildlife.

We need your help in keeping AIS out of Montana! Don’t forget to Clean, Drain, Dry when leaving any waterbody to help stop the spread of AIS. Always stop at AIS check stations, even if you boat on the same water body all the time or just have an inflatable kayak or paddleboard. Inspection stations are the first line of defense to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Being a responsible boater ensures that everyone sharing Montana’s waters can have fun, stay safe, and continue to enjoy this big sky state.

-fwp-