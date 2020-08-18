Apolis and Linktech Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Collaborate in North America SAP Market

"Global IT Consultancy, Apolis, partners with Linktech's premier Mexico-based SAP Practice in a strategic joint venture in North America"

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apolis and Linktech are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic venture, combining Apolis strong next-gen technology consulting practice in the US with Linktech’s premier Mexico-based SAP Practice.

As a result of the growing demand for more SAP and S/4 HANA implementations, this partnership brings together two firms with deep expertise in SAP solutions and capabilities including S/4 HANA implementation and migration, HCM transformation through SAP SuccessFactors, Embedded Analytics and much more. Clients can now look forward to functional and technical consulting, implementation, application maintenance & support, change management, and other strategic advisory services within the SAP ecosystem. By enabling nearshore, onshore, and offshore delivery models, this joint venture will enable Apolis and Linktech to serve the technology demands for their existing and future clients with more flexibility. Apolis’s clients will now have access to Linktech’s industry specific SAP solutions, intellectual property, and trusted methodologies that have benefited many clients in the past. For Linktech, this joint venture allows them to expand their operations within the United States and benefit from Apolis’s world-class offshore delivery operations in Noida, India.

"After years of partnership and collaboration, we are proud to join forces with LinkTech – combining our large-scale IT services business, leading-edge technology and market insights in the U.S. with their unparalleled capabilities and unique Intellectual Properties’ in the SAP platform and technology." said Sean Mani, President of Apolis. "Together, we are elevating the scale and depth of our capabilities and enhancing the customer experience for our North America clients to be more seamless and personalized as they embark on digital transformations through SAP’s platform and applications."

Miguel Garcia, CEO of Linktech says “The joint capabilities of a regional and specialized SAP partner as Linktech along with the expertise of a Global IT provider such as Apolis, enables a new value-added service offering for the SAP technologies.

This partnership promotes the needed flexibility for each type of customer giving the ability to configure a customized solution according to the situation and needs of each client, translated into an excellent new option for the SAP market, via nearshore and on-site services.”

Most importantly, our collaboration bolsters efforts to provide and implement resilient IT infrastructures using SAP and S/4 HANA implementation in the wake of COVID-19 and digital the acceleration of the workforce transformation for our current and future clients.

About Apolis: Since 1996, Apolis has provided successful SAP, Oracle, and IT consulting solutions and staffing services to clients around the world. Our global experts have the in-depth knowledge required to provide implementation, migration, support, and managed services for all of your enterprise technology needs. Areas of investment within the organization range across technical and functional capabilities to support our key founding focus while ensuring our practices are consistently driving value to our clients.

About Linktech: For the last 16 years, Linktech has become a business partner that connects companies with the most advanced technological solutions. As an SAP Gold Partner and one of the premier SAP Partners, they have made significant contributions to the growth of several business as a technological partner. Known for their years of experience in IT SAP platforms such as SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors, Linktech understands that technology is just one of the necessary foundations of business success. They provide services from implementation, consultancy, and support for organizations in various industries and sizes.