Dark Magic, High School, and Teenage Drama

How will a sophomore girl handle this messy mixture of a life?

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whenever a teenager comes face-to-face with certain truths, their world tends to turn upside down. One day they feel that they are in control, the next day they are slapped with something that lets them see through a new lens, and their life changes. Expect them to do whatever it takes to feel like they have the world in their hands again.

This is especially true in the case of Angela Fujiwara in A Light in the Darkness, where she takes measures that could spell trouble for her — like teenage life is not enough trouble already — in her desire to stay on top of her life midway into high school.

Who wants to be saved by someone else all the time? Angela doesn’t. In fact, she’s had enough of that. Determined to stand on her own as she enters sophomore year, she asks the most dangerous person she knows to teach her magic — she apprentices herself with a classmate who practices necromancy, a magic to communicate with, animate, and command the dead.

She does this in secret...but not to everyone. Her parents may not know what dark things she is dealing with, but some of her friends do. Alongside dealing with the usual complexities of high school, football, and a romantic interest, learning magic keeps Angela on her toes.

Rian McMurtry wrote A Light in the Darkness by assembling into the story several things he remembers from the places he knew growing up. Born in San Francisco, McMurtry was raised in Marin County before moving to Davis, California. Before he started writing, he practiced law in Davis for several years and joined a Renaissance faire dance troupe.


