Information About Electronic Filing in Odyssey File and Serve

Electronic Filing in the new system called Odyssey File and Serve ("OFS") will begin in Addison, Bennington, Chittenden, and Rutland trial courts and the Environmental Division on approximately October 19, 2020. The exact date is still to be determined. Attorneys and state agencies will be required to e-file all filings in all divisions for new cases as well as subsequent filings for all existing cases. If you are a self-represented filer, you have the option of e-filing or paper filing. However, if you begin e-filing into a case, you must continue to e-file for the duration of your case, per the Vermont Rules of Electronic Filing.

The Orange, Windham, and Windsor trial courts and Judicial Bureau began efiling through OFS in April 2020.

Before filing documents please be sure to do the following:

Please Note – OFS is hosted by Tyler Technologies, which provides primary customer support to users. Court staff have only a limited ability to assist with e-filing questions and problems. For assistance:

To VIEW your case details and documents, you must: