Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,653 in the last 365 days.

Information About Electronic Filing in Odyssey File and Serve

Electronic Filing in the new system called Odyssey File and Serve ("OFS") will begin in Addison, Bennington, Chittenden, and Rutland trial courts and the Environmental Division on approximately October 19, 2020. The exact date is still to be determined. Attorneys and state agencies will be required to e-file all filings in all divisions for new cases as well as subsequent filings for all existing cases. If you are a self-represented filer, you have the option of e-filing or paper filing. However, if you begin e-filing into a case, you must continue to e-file for the duration of your case, per the Vermont Rules of Electronic Filing.

The Orange, Windham, and Windsor trial courts and Judicial Bureau began efiling through OFS in April 2020.

Before filing documents please be sure to do the following:

Please Note – OFS is hosted by Tyler Technologies, which provides primary customer support to users. Court staff have only a limited ability to assist with e-filing questions and problems. For assistance:

To VIEW your case details and documents, you must:

  • Register on the Judiciary Public Portal and request appropriate elevated access to view the detail documents in your case(s).
  • Note the contact information of the Judiciary Public Portal support desk: Email:Jud.helpdesk@vermont.gov Phone: 802-828-4357

You just read:

Information About Electronic Filing in Odyssey File and Serve

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.