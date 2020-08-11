Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,632 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Uma Naidoo, Harvard Psychiatrist, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Mental Health Book - 2020"

“We're honored to include Dr. Uma Naidoo and her mental health book, "This Is Your Brain on Food", into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Uma Naidoo, Harvard psychiatrist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Mental Health Book - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,000 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Dr. Uma Naidoo and her mental health book, "This Is Your Brain on Food", into our BoLAA family.”

“This Is Your Brain on Food” is a groundbreaking book on what to eat to bolster your mental health. If you are depressed, anxious, distracted, cognitively foggy or have a history of PTSD, this book will explain what you should eat, what you should avoid, and how this impacts your brain. Applauded by Drs. Walter Willet, Daniel Amen, William Li ,and David Perlmutter, this book is like no other.

The book is written by Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard psychiatrist who is the Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, a nutrition specialist and a professional chef. It is a practical , realistic and research-based review of what we now understand about food and mental health, written in a simple and easy-to-grasp style by a world expert.

Dr. Amen describes it as a “must-read’, Dr. Perlmutter says that this book “provides everything you need to craft a nutritional program focused on optimizing brain health and performance, and Dr. Walter Willet describes the book as “cutting edge” and Dr. Naidoo as an invaluable guide to one of the great frontiers of medicine: how your diet can affect how you think and feel.

If you or someone you love is looking for a way to feel less depressed and anxious and more emotionally stable, energized, and clear, “This is Your Brain on Food” is the definitive guide to protecting your brain during these uncertain and stressful times.

"This Is Your Brain on Food" Purchase Here:
https://www.amazon.com/This-Your-Brain-Food-Indispensable/dp/0316536822

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Uma Naidoo, Harvard Psychiatrist, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Mental Health Book - 2020"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.