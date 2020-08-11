“We're honored to include Dr. Uma Naidoo and her mental health book, "This Is Your Brain on Food", into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Uma Naidoo, Harvard psychiatrist, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Mental Health Book - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Dr. Uma Naidoo and her mental health book, "This Is Your Brain on Food", into our BoLAA family.”

“This Is Your Brain on Food” is a groundbreaking book on what to eat to bolster your mental health. If you are depressed, anxious, distracted, cognitively foggy or have a history of PTSD, this book will explain what you should eat, what you should avoid, and how this impacts your brain. Applauded by Drs. Walter Willet, Daniel Amen, William Li ,and David Perlmutter, this book is like no other.

The book is written by Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard psychiatrist who is the Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, a nutrition specialist and a professional chef. It is a practical , realistic and research-based review of what we now understand about food and mental health, written in a simple and easy-to-grasp style by a world expert.

Dr. Amen describes it as a “must-read’, Dr. Perlmutter says that this book “provides everything you need to craft a nutritional program focused on optimizing brain health and performance, and Dr. Walter Willet describes the book as “cutting edge” and Dr. Naidoo as an invaluable guide to one of the great frontiers of medicine: how your diet can affect how you think and feel.

If you or someone you love is looking for a way to feel less depressed and anxious and more emotionally stable, energized, and clear, “This is Your Brain on Food” is the definitive guide to protecting your brain during these uncertain and stressful times.

