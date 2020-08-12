Research America Inc. and the Natural Marketing Institute – Announce Merger
Research America Inc.(RAI) has merged the Natural Marketing Institute (the Institute) into its family of companies.CLARKSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Benner, Vice President of Research America Inc. announced “We are happy to welcome the Institute into the Research America Inc. family. Our shared vision for the health and sustainability consumer makes this merger an exciting opportunity for us and our clients. We are even better positioned to help our B2B and CPG marketers acquire, grow and retain customers.”
“Our Institute team members will further complement RAI’s capabilities with additional strategic consulting services, proprietary custom methodologies, syndicated databases, and much more,” Benner said.
Steve French, Natural Marketing Institute Managing Partner, said the Institute will continue to operate independently. “The merger will expand our toolkit including access to web panel, telephone and web-based data collection, qualitative facilities and sensory and new product testing labs.”
“These additional client solutions will add tremendous value to the Institute’s syndicated databases that include over one million consumer interviews in over 30 countries, trended for the past 20+ years. RAI capabilities will also add unique synergies to the Institute’s custom qualitative and quantitative consumer and B2B research. We at the Institute are truly excited about future opportunities to serve our clients,” French added.
Research America, with personnel in multiple markets and states including Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Rochester, N.Y., Cincinnati, Detroit, Orlando, Chicago, Sacramento, Lincoln, Neb., and Charleston, W.Va. In 2019, RAI was named one of the Top 50 market research firms in the United States based on annual revenue by the GreenBook Research Industry Trends Report (GRIT). The company has also been named by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America. The company’s growth has been organically and through acquisition of 14 boutique research firms in specialized verticals during the past six years.
For more information about RAI the Institute visit www.researchamericainc.com, and www.nmisolutions.com and to download research white papers and sign-up for our newsletters.
DeAnna Lance
Research America Inc.
+1 610-356-1800
email us here