St Johnsbury Barracks/crash and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:20A403994

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME:

STREET: 41 Burke Hill Rd,

TOWN: Sutton, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Not positively identified yet

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Seirra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled, heavily front end damage

INJURIES: unknown

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kelly Lafleur

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled, heavily rear end damage

INJURIES: minor injuries

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police responded to a 2 vehicle crash on Burke Hill Rd in

Sutton. Vehicle #2 was pulling into a driveway, when Vehicle #1 collided into

the back of Vehicle #2. The operator of Vehicle #1 left the scene of the crash

without stopping. The heavily damaged truck was later found on a trail off

Burke Hill Rd. The operator has not been positively identified yet. Anyone with

any information regarding this crash please contact SGT Lyle Decker at (802)

748-3111. Also anyone with any information where the Vermont State Police

can locate Christopher Degreenia please call (802) 748-3111.

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks