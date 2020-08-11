Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,621 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks/crash and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:20A403994                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:

STREET: 41 Burke Hill Rd,

TOWN: Sutton, VT

 

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Not positively identified yet

AGE:     

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Seirra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled, heavily front end damage

INJURIES: unknown

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kelly Lafleur

AGE:   37  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled, heavily rear end damage

INJURIES: minor injuries

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police responded to a 2 vehicle crash on Burke Hill Rd in

Sutton. Vehicle #2 was pulling into a driveway, when Vehicle #1 collided into

the back of Vehicle #2. The operator of Vehicle #1 left the scene of the crash

without stopping. The heavily damaged truck was later found on a trail off

Burke Hill Rd. The operator has not been positively identified yet. Anyone with

any information regarding this crash please contact SGT Lyle Decker at (802)

748-3111. Also anyone with any information where the Vermont State Police

can locate Christopher Degreenia please call (802) 748-3111.

 

 

 

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks/crash and LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.