St Johnsbury Barracks/crash and LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:20A403994
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME:
STREET: 41 Burke Hill Rd,
TOWN: Sutton, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Not positively identified yet
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 1997
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Seirra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled, heavily front end damage
INJURIES: unknown
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kelly Lafleur
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Caravan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled, heavily rear end damage
INJURIES: minor injuries
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police responded to a 2 vehicle crash on Burke Hill Rd in
Sutton. Vehicle #2 was pulling into a driveway, when Vehicle #1 collided into
the back of Vehicle #2. The operator of Vehicle #1 left the scene of the crash
without stopping. The heavily damaged truck was later found on a trail off
Burke Hill Rd. The operator has not been positively identified yet. Anyone with
any information regarding this crash please contact SGT Lyle Decker at (802)
748-3111. Also anyone with any information where the Vermont State Police
can locate Christopher Degreenia please call (802) 748-3111.
SGT Lyle Decker
Vermont State Police
Troop A
St. Johnsbury Barracks