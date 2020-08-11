Preston Evans has a colossal four-day auction event planned for Sept. 4-7 at the Big Peach Antiques Mall in Byron, Ga.

Items belonging to Preston Evans’s longtime friend Buddy Austin, recently deceased, will be sold, to include his beloved 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and a collection of vintage motorcycles.

Coke collectibles, many of them early and in impeccable condition, will include rare and vintage coolers, posters, dispensers, clocks, vending machines, buttons, ice chests and even a bicycle.

Magnificent 19th century French barrel organ clock, circa 1884, 8 feet 6 inches tall, topped by a bronze eagle perched on an alabaster plinth, a carved fluted column containing the clock.

Jukeboxes – a category Mr. Evans knows a little something about, having collected them most of his life – will feature Wurlitzer models 1700, 1800, 2104, 1015, 800 (shown) and 1080.