Sun Kissed’s, Hakuna Prepares for Next Growth Phase, Streamlines Operations

Hakuna Supply Sees Their Direct to Consumer Sales Jump Over 800% on Etsy, Prepares for Next Growth Phase, Streamlines Operations
Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI)
We brought on an all-star development team to merge our accessory and CBD products in a user-friendly manner. Aligning our websites will translate to reducing expenses and marketing efforts.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Kissed Industries Inc. ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management, and online ad monetization technology, today announced the consolidation of the various Hakuna brand websites as the company prepares for further expansion into the burgeoning CBD marketplace.
The global CBD market size reached $7.1 billion in 2019 and according to Grandview Research, should surpass $9 billion this year.
Ilan Freeman, Hakuna CEO, says “We brought on an all-star development team at Streamline Results to merge our accessory and CBD products in a user-friendly manner. Aligning our websites will translate to reducing expenses and streamlining marketing efforts both internally and for our affiliates. These additions afford our consumers the ability to swiftly shop our products with greater on-site upsells, as well as a larger variety of addons when creating our popular DIY bundles. 2020 has increased our direct to consumer sales on Etsy 876%. These website and marketing improvements will further enhance our customers' experience while increasing our online traffic and average per transaction sale.”
Carl Grant, Sun Kissed’s President, commented “Over the past few months we have seen Hakuna emerge as a strong contender in the CBD marketplace Their advances in product sourcing and the new cleanroom have provided for impressive gains in product availability, revenues and more. The website consolidation signals the start of their next growth phase.”
There will be additional updates and expansions to the website in the coming months.
The new consolidated website was built by: Streamline Results and is available here: Hakuna Supply
About Products-Group, Inc (DBA/Hakuna): Hakuna is an award-winning CBD-products company, currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna was also recently awarded "Runner Up" at the Los Angeles Coffee & Donut Festival People's Choice Coffee Awards for 2019. Hakuna generates significant revenues with a substantial distribution footprint, including over 110 established retail distribution partners across over 20 states in the domestic US market.
About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.
Sun Kissed Industries Inc. is an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management, and online ad monetization technology. The company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M & A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in well-defined, high-growth markets within rapidly expanding sectors.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans, and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than historical facts about an action, event, or development are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries, and concepts to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, it would be best if you did not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.
