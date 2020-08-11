After 36 years, state’s oldest lottery game picks its final THREE numbers under DAILY GAME monicker on August 29

Soon rebranding as PICK 3, Daily Game fans are encouraged to celebrate the ‘80s and re-experience the era when it all began

Olympia, WA (August 10, 2020) – Daily Game, the longest-running game in Washington’s Lottery history, will pick its final three numbers on Aug. 29 after more than 13,000 drawings under its current name. Beginning Aug. 30, the game, in which players pick three numbers from 0 to 9, will have two changes: Its name will change to PICK 3, and players will now be able to buy a ticket for up to 25 consecutive drawings, up from seven. Originally debuted as Triple Choice in 1984 and then renamed Daily Game in 1987, it is the oldest draw game in Washington’s Lottery history.

Daily Game debuted on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1984, and that evening’s winning numbers were 4-5-3. That was back when Ronald Reagan was president, gas cost $1.10/gallon, and people were loving their Swatch watches. Just six days after the first drawing, the first Macintosh computer was introduced.

“Daily Game is a core part of our heritage here at Washington’s Lottery and was one of the games that got us started,” said Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery. “It remains a popular game today, and many people have a sense of nostalgia when thinking about it and the mid-1980s when it started, so before we change to PICK 3, we want to give our players a few last chances to enjoy Daily Game as they know it.”

Before making the switch over to PICK 3, Washington’s Lottery is encouraging its players and social media followers to celebrate the game and will be posting fun and interesting ‘80s and Lottery trivia highlighting the longevity of the game.

“While many things have changed since its introduction, one thing has remained constant – players’ love of their daily chance to win playing Washington’s Lottery,” added Glasper. “That said, now is the right time to make the name change. PICK 3 better describes the actual rules of the game, making it more approachable to new players, and also aligns well with our other games like MATCH 4 and HIT 5.”

Rules for the game will remain the same, as do the nine different ways to play. Players pick three numbers between 0 and 9, a Play Type combination, and bet amount. Players can also let the computer choose three numbers for them, by choosing Quick Pick. Players will be able to purchase tickets for up to 25 consecutive drawings, increased from the original seven. Drawings are held daily at 8 p.m. PT. Ticket prices range from $0.50 to $6 and prizes range from $25 to $500. More information on the game can be found here.

