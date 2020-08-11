Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands Added to Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that two additional states and Virgin Islands meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Hawaii and South Dakota. Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island and Washington have been removed. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

"New York went from one of the worst situations in the country, to an example for the rest of the nation to follow," Governor Cuomo said. "Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts - we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory."

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island and Washington have been removed from the travel advisory. Individuals in quarantine after traveling from a state that has been removed from the advisory should continue to quarantine for the full 14 days.

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 540 (+5)

- 540 (+5) Patients Newly Admitted - 56

- 56 Hospital Counties - 29

- 29 Number ICU - 120 (-7)

- 120 (-7) Number ICU with Intubation - 60 (-2)

- 60 (-2) Total Discharges - 73,779 (+43)

- 73,779 (+43) Deaths - 6

- 6 Total Deaths - 25,211

Of the 77,059 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 667, or 0.86 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.8% 1.2% Central New York 0.7% 0.6% 0.4% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.7% 0.6% Long Island 0.6% 1.2% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 0.6% 0.9% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.5% 1.3% New York City 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.4% 0.6% Western New York 1.6% 0.8% 1.3%

The Governor also confirmed 667 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 422,003 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 422,003 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,614 14 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,143 12 Cattaraugus 168 2 Cayuga 157 5 Chautauqua 258 1 Chemung 176 4 Chenango 218 2 Clinton 129 1 Columbia 546 5 Cortland 95 0 Delaware 106 1 Dutchess 4,619 6 Erie 8,987 69 Essex 56 1 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 297 0 Genesee 279 2 Greene 294 1 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 277 3 Jefferson 142 0 Lewis 45 4 Livingston 176 0 Madison 413 1 Monroe 5,002 26 Montgomery 177 0 Nassau 43,724 34 Niagara 1,512 12 NYC 228,343 274 Oneida 2,175 25 Onondaga 3,602 17 Ontario 362 1 Orange 11,180 12 Orleans 298 0 Oswego 255 2 Otsego 118 2 Putnam 1,449 0 Rensselaer 770 4 Rockland 13,954 5 Saratoga 767 7 Schenectady 1,075 15 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 91 1 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 300 2 Suffolk 43,893 49 Sullivan 1,490 1 Tioga 194 1 Tompkins 234 0 Ulster 2,076 4 Warren 312 0 Washington 260 0 Wayne 252 0 Westchester 36,272 39 Wyoming 118 0 Yates 57 0

Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,211. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: