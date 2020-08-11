Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands Added to Travel Advisory
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that two additional states and Virgin Islands meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Hawaii and South Dakota. Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island and Washington have been removed. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
"New York went from one of the worst situations in the country, to an example for the rest of the nation to follow," Governor Cuomo said. "Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts - we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory."
The full, updated travel advisory list is below:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Virgin Islands
- Wisconsin
Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island and Washington have been removed from the travel advisory. Individuals in quarantine after traveling from a state that has been removed from the advisory should continue to quarantine for the full 14 days.
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 540 (+5)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 56
- Hospital Counties - 29
- Number ICU - 120 (-7)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 60 (-2)
- Total Discharges - 73,779 (+43)
- Deaths - 6
- Total Deaths - 25,211
Of the 77,059 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 667, or 0.86 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
1.2%
|
Central New York
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
0.4%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.9%
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
Long Island
|
0.6%
|
1.2%
|
0.8%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
0.6%
|
0.9%
|
0.7%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
1.3%
|
New York City
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
North Country
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|
0.6%
|
Western New York
|
1.6%
|
0.8%
|
1.3%
The Governor also confirmed 667 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 422,003 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 422,003 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,614
|
14
|
Allegany
|
80
|
0
|
Broome
|
1,143
|
12
|
Cattaraugus
|
168
|
2
|
Cayuga
|
157
|
5
|
Chautauqua
|
258
|
1
|
Chemung
|
176
|
4
|
Chenango
|
218
|
2
|
Clinton
|
129
|
1
|
Columbia
|
546
|
5
|
Cortland
|
95
|
0
|
Delaware
|
106
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
4,619
|
6
|
Erie
|
8,987
|
69
|
Essex
|
56
|
1
|
Franklin
|
54
|
0
|
Fulton
|
297
|
0
|
Genesee
|
279
|
2
|
Greene
|
294
|
1
|
Hamilton
|
8
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
277
|
3
|
Jefferson
|
142
|
0
|
Lewis
|
45
|
4
|
Livingston
|
176
|
0
|
Madison
|
413
|
1
|
Monroe
|
5,002
|
26
|
Montgomery
|
177
|
0
|
Nassau
|
43,724
|
34
|
Niagara
|
1,512
|
12
|
NYC
|
228,343
|
274
|
Oneida
|
2,175
|
25
|
Onondaga
|
3,602
|
17
|
Ontario
|
362
|
1
|
Orange
|
11,180
|
12
|
Orleans
|
298
|
0
|
Oswego
|
255
|
2
|
Otsego
|
118
|
2
|
Putnam
|
1,449
|
0
|
Rensselaer
|
770
|
4
|
Rockland
|
13,954
|
5
|
Saratoga
|
767
|
7
|
Schenectady
|
1,075
|
15
|
Schoharie
|
69
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
22
|
0
|
Seneca
|
91
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
263
|
0
|
Steuben
|
300
|
2
|
Suffolk
|
43,893
|
49
|
Sullivan
|
1,490
|
1
|
Tioga
|
194
|
1
|
Tompkins
|
234
|
0
|
Ulster
|
2,076
|
4
|
Warren
|
312
|
0
|
Washington
|
260
|
0
|
Wayne
|
252
|
0
|
Westchester
|
36,272
|
39
|
Wyoming
|
118
|
0
|
Yates
|
57
|
0
Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,211. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
1
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Erie
|
1
|
Kings
|
1
|
Monroe
|
1
|
Wayne
|
1