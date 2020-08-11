Attorney General Moody Announces New York Woman Arrested for Elder Exploitation of Florida Resident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the assistance of the Rotterdam New York Police Department, today arrested a Schenectady, New York woman for elder exploitation. Authorities arrested Amanda Shaw on one count of exploitation of an elderly person and one count of organized scheme to defraud for abusing a power of attorney to exploit almost $100,000 from a Deland resident. Shaw is a relative of the victim who resides in a Medicaid-funded facility in Florida. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “If you exploit our seniors, we will find you and bring you to justice. I am proud of the strong partnerships our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigators and attorneys have built with our law enforcement partners to stop fraud against Floridians, no matter where the criminals reside.” According to the investigation, conducted jointly by MFCU and the Deland Police Department, Shaw allegedly falsely signed a power of attorney to gain control of two bank accounts of the elderly person without the victim’s knowledge or consent. Shaw used the exploited funds to buy cell phones, electronics and other purchases from the relative’s account, including a new car purchased in Orange County and later registered in New York. Once gaining power of attorney, Shaw allegedly cut off contact with the victim and completely depleted the funds in both accounts, leaving the victim to pursue Medicaid eligibility to afford current support and residence. To view the redacted PCA, click here.Shaw faces one count of exploitation of an elderly person and one count of organized scheme to defraud, both first-degree felonies. If convicted, Shaw faces up to 50 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines. The State Attorney in the NinthJudicial Circuit will prosecute the case.The Florida Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates allegations of patient abuse, neglect and exploitation in facilities receiving payments under the Medicaid program. Additionally, the MFCU investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state's Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida's taxpayers.
