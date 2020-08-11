Hospital Logs Significant Time and Cost Savings with New GateKeeper Proximity Solution
By automating authentication, Iron County Medical Center is decreasing administrative work by 75 to 95 minutes per day and saving more than $19,000 per year.PILOT KNOB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time is money for a busy hospital system. Thanks to the implementation of a new security and authentication system from GateKeeper, Iron County Medical Center in rural Missouri is saving both time and money with each shift – decreasing administrative work by 75 to 95 minutes per day and saving an average of $1,600 per month or more than $19,000 per year.
A recent case study from GateKeeper revealed that introducing proximity-based authentication and security provided financial savings and new, unexpected efficiencies. These savings allowed Iron County Medical Center to maintain imperative patient privacy policies without inconveniencing the staff.
Previously, Iron County Medical Center employees typed passwords more than 120 times an hour to unlock computers and HER (electronic health records). Further, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy requirements led to duplicate logins and added auditing, creating inefficiencies and significant loss of valuable staff time. When the critical access hospital with limited resources sought a cost-effective authentication solution to reduce the burden on employees, priorities included
- reducing the number of required logins,
- automatically securing workstations,
- a password manager,
- and login activity automatically recorded for auditing purposes.
“Using the GateKeeper Enterprise software has raised our standard of security for our employees beyond our initial expectations,” said Mark Natale, IT Coordinator for Iron County Medical Center. “Our staff has more time to accomplish their important work each day and, at the same time, we have enhanced the security and compliance required by a critical access hospital.”
GateKeeper offers automated workstation defense, which ensures all computers in the family care clinic are locked while unattended for HIPAA compliance. 2-factor authentication was enabled for added security and auditing purposes. Virtual desktops allow each team member’s work to remain active and accessible from any computer while the person is present. Finally, a new GateKeeper Remote app from the Untethered Labs team provides users access to their password manager during virtual sessions on any PC throughout the entire hospital.
“The work that critical access hospitals such as Iron County Medical Center performs is vital to the health of communities across the country, and we were thrilled to present several customized solutions to make their lives and work easier and more effective,” said Dr. Sid Potbhare, CEO, GateKeeper. “They are reporting increased productivity as well as notable savings in time and money, so it’s smart win-win for both organizations.” To read the full case study, please click here to download or visit the GateKeeper website.
About GateKeeper
Automating security culture across the world, GateKeeper enhances corporate compliance and cybersecurity through mass automated authentication. Through efficient wireless authentication, GateKeeper protects networks from internal breaches and confidential data exposure with patented solutions that include two-factor authentication, centralized password management, and comprehensive auditing, all designed to reduce support time and costs while enhancing security and compliance. For more information, please visit https://gkaccess.com/ or email info@gkaccess.com.
Jamel Lugg
Untethered Labs, Inc.
+1 202-480-5092
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn