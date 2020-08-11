8th Circuit issues opinions in N.D. cases

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit recently issued opinions in three North Dakota cases: one on regulation of pharmacy benefits managers, a second involving attorney discipline and the third on drug crime sentencing.

On Aug. 7, the court held in Pharmaceutical Care Management v. Tufte that North Dakota legislation regulating the activities of pharmacy benefits managers is preempted due to its impermissible "reference to" ERISA plans.

Read the court's opinion: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/20/08/182926P.pdf

On Aug. 4, the court held in Bolinske v. North Dakota Supreme Court that the district court did not err in denying plaintiff's motion to amend his complaint, as the proposed amendment to add First Amendment claims with requests for injunctive and declaratory relief would have been futile.

Read the court's opinion: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/20/08/192516U.pdf

On Aug. 3, the court held in United States v. Gietzen that defendant's second revocation sentence was substantively reasonable.

Read the court's opinion: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/20/08/201056U.pdf