Latest News: Library Hosts Public Forum on Congress.gov

On Thursday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon EST, the Library of Congress will host a virtual public forum focused on public access to legislative information through Congress.gov. This event will provide an update on improvements to Congress.gov, which is the authoritative repository of U.S. congressional data, and the Library’s role in providing access to legislative information.
