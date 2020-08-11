Altitude Watch Is a Modern Take on World War II Pilot Watch

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stylish pilot watch that has been designed to resemble the timepieces used by World War II pilots for navigation is now available on Kickstarter. The watch’s makers, Altitude, have combined 20th-century history with 21st-century technology to create their black pilot watch. It features a 40-mm diameter watch case and a stainless steel mesh strap with an adjustable latch, making it suitable for all wrist sizes.

Early Bird deals are available — the starting price for the watch is just AU$129.

The watch is certain to be popular with jewelry admirers, lovers of vintage memorabilia, and World War II aficionados alike. It features large minute numerals on the chapter ring and smaller hour numerals on the inner sub-chapter ring, just like the original Flieger aviator watches, which were worn by World War II pilots. A triangle denotes the number 12 — traditionally, a triangle with two dots was used to help pilots differentiate this number from the others on the face and to determine the upward orientation at a glance.

Observation watches were an important part of a pilot’s navigation toolkit in the 1940s, along with the other instruments in the cockpit, such as a compass and altimeter. Precision was essential to negotiate fixed routes and turning points. Before setting off in their aircraft, pilots would synchronize their watches with one another by pulling out the crown of the watch and setting it to zero. When the captain gave the order to "start," the pilots would start their watches at the same time.

The Altitude watch includes the same reliable PC-21 Japanese quartz movement used in some Seiko, Lorus, and Pulsar watch cases. It comes with a two-year warranty to account for defects and manufacturing faults. Also included is a 15-cm, space-saving travel pouch, perfect for storing the watch flat when the straps are folded together, and protecting it from scratches.

The Altitude hologram logo has been applied to the back of the watch, not just for warranty purposes, but also to help customers instantly recognize the brand.

Manufacturing is expected to commence in September, with delivery scheduled for November 2020. Shipping is free worldwide. Customers can find out more about the watch, back the project to bring it to life, and place an order on the Kickstarter platform.