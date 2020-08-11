PSD Announces Change in Proposal Due Dates for Connectivity Initiative and Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative

PSD announces a change in the due dates for the Connectivity Initiative and the Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative. The new due date for Round 2 proposals is now August 14, 2020 at 4:30p.m. The new due date for Round 3 proposals is now August 21, 2020 at 4:30p.m. Please see Get Vermonters Connected Now, or Connectivity Initiative for more information.