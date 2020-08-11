HSO Acquires US-based AKA Enterprise Solutions.

Acquisition Further Expands HSO’s North American Operations and Strengthens its Global Service Delivery Capabilities.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a global Microsoft cloud business applications partner, today announces the acquisition of AKA Enterprise Solutions (AKA), a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner based in New York City, United States.

AKA Enterprise Solutions is a Gold certified Dynamics 365 consulting partner that leverages the full power of the Microsoft solution stack to deliver digital transformation to enterprise clients in North America. The company was founded over 20 years ago by Alan Kahn and Jack Ades, AKA’s co-CEOs.

The acquisition of AKA is HSO’s first major acquisition since receiving significant investment from global investment firm The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) in August 2019. The transaction is an important milestone in the execution of HSO’s strategy to strengthen its position as the global partner of choice for business transformation leveraging Microsoft’s cloud business applications. After the acquisition, Alan Kahn and Jack Ades will lead HSO’s combined operations in the United States.

Alan Kahn, Co-CEO of AKA Enterprise Solutions, comments “HSO is the ideal partner for AKA to achieve our ambitious targets of national and international growth. We are very excited by the joint journey ahead and are pleased to join a company that shares our value of achieving results for our clients through teamwork. We look forward to leveraging HSO’s complementary industry expertise and international delivery capabilities to serve our clients even better.”

Peter J. ter Maaten, founder and CEO of HSO, remarks “AKA’s expertise and track record of customer excellence are well known within the Microsoft community. I am very pleased to partner with Alan, Jack and the talented people at AKA to grow our presence in the United States and assist our customers in their digital transformation journey. This is an important step towards our objective of becoming the leading global Microsoft cloud business applications partner.”

About AKA Enterprise Solutions:

As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and long-standing member of the Inner Circle, AKA Enterprise Solutions has worked for over 20 years helping organizations transform their workplace by leveraging Microsoft’s business applications and technology platform.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions are at the center of AKA’s clients’ digital transformation strategies. AKA delivers highly verticalized industry-leading consulting, implementation,

integration, development and managed services. Core sectors are Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, Government and Non-profit.

AKA is at the pinnacle of the Dynamics partner channel in terms of reputation, recognition and volume of business. The two business owners have twice been recognized by Microsoft with the Eagle Award, which recognizes an individual or company who has made the most significant contribution to the Dynamics community in a given year.

About HSO:

HSO is a leading global technology and professional services company, delivering successful business transformations, using Microsoft cloud business applications, data and analytics that improve the results of our customers.

HSO innovates, designs, implements, integrates, optimizes and manages business processes and applications based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.

With over 900 professionals throughout Europe, North America and Asia, HSO combines innovative technology with extensive industry expertise in retail, distribution, manufacturing and (field-) services and unique global delivery capabilities to help customers achieve and maintain competitive advantage (anywhere) in today’s digital and global world.

HSO is Microsoft Partner of the Year 2020 for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in the category ‘Modernize Finance & Operations’.

HSO has been part of Microsoft’s Inner Circle since 2007, the top 1% of best performing Microsoft partners worldwide.

