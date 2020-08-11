Chevron pledges $1 million for Lebanese Red Cross

SAN RAMON, Calif., August 11, 2020 - Chevron Corporation today announced a contribution of $1 million to the Lebanese Red Cross, in support of relief efforts under way to help those impacted by the devastating explosions that struck the Port of Beirut last week.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to Lebanon and deepest sympathy to people who have lost loved ones,” said Chevron Executive Vice President Joe Geagea. "This donation is intended to support the work of the Lebanese Red Cross in providing much-needed assistance to those affected by this tragic incident.”

Chevron has had a presence in the Middle East since the 1930s and remains committed to the region and its people.

The contribution will support humanitarian aid and relief efforts being provided by the Lebanese Red Cross in Beirut.

