Swiss School of Management, joins the Top 5 Global Management Schools in 2020 ranking
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European management schools are smashing the ranking charts in the latest global management schools ranking, taking up 11 spots among the top 20 management schools.
Irish Management Institute rose to the top spot in the European management school ranking. It is ranked among the top 3 in the global ranking, joined by other european management schools in the top ten global rankings such as Swiss School of Management in the 5th place, Cranfield School of Management in the 6th place, Tum School of Management in the 7th place, and Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the tenth place. The Yale School of Management tops the global ranking for the second year in a row, followed by Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
While several British, Dutch, German and French management schools are ranked among the best, Swiss School of Management is the only one in Switzerland to make it into the annual verifications.org list for both global and European ranking.
The global and continental rankings are based on surveys of the management schools as well as their alumni who graduated on average four years back. Management courses are evaluated based on the diversity of faculty and students, how innovative the schools are, and alumni career progression after graduating from the programmes. Among other things, ranking criteria that are highly weighted include salaries and salary increments.
Swiss School of Management ranked among the top for alumni salary increase; by as much as 232 per cent, placing it in the 3rd place in the European Management Schools ranking. And in the ranking for the best value for investment, the Swiss School of Management ranked 8th globally and 5th in the continent.
Secretariat
Verifications.org
+44 7537 182289
email us here