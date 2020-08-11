EesySoft Announces Further Integration with Blackboard Ally for LMS

EesySoft is announcing its further integration with Blackboard Ally. This will improve end user support and promote the accessibility of digital course content.

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, August 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- EesySoft , the world’s leading EdTech Adoption Platform, is announcing its further integration with Blackboard Ally for LMS, Blackboard Inc.’s flagship accessibility tool. This partnership will further improve support for end users and promote the accessibility of digital course content. The integration will allow institutions to strategize, measure and execute their Blackboard Ally adoption efforts like never before.“EesySoft’s EdTech Adoption Platform provides institutions with the assurance and confidence that their instructors are going to understand the purpose of Blackboard Ally, the intent behind its accessibility scores, and how they can leverage these insights to create a more inclusive educational experience.”- Dr. John Scott, Blackboard Ally Product Manager.EesySoft and Blackboard Ally are complementary in a number of ways. It is not surprising that institutions have been using EesySoft to measure and promote Blackboard Ally usage amongst their users since their initial integration. With the new LTI integration, the connection to Blackboard Ally is maintained even when the user goes into the LTI part of the tool, expanding EesySoft’s data-gathering capabilities. Blackboard Ally institutions with an EesySoft license can more granularly monitor interactions within the alternative formats modal, the instructor feedback, and the course accessibility report. This can then be used for adoption reporting and campaigns within EesySoft.In order to better understand how universities will be able to leverage this deeper integration to benefit their users, we sat down with Blackboard Ally product manager Dr. John Scott. Hear Dr. Scott, who completed his Ph.D. in Learning Sciences and New Media at the University of California Berkeley, offer key takeaways here - Institutions often see extensive barriers to realizing accessible course content. EesySoft allows for a systematic, targeted approach to underscoring the benefits of adopting inclusive practices.- Using EesySoft campaigns to understand the data, institutions can find specific areas of accessibility that need improving.- EesySoft messaging allows for the promotion of a particular aspect of the Blackboard Ally tool or other campus resources.- In tandem with Blackboard Ally, EesySoft has created out-of-the-box campaigns that help institutions jump-start the process of improving accessibility. This is particularly helpful for those institutions where accessibility is still a relatively new concept.- EesySoft helps institutions avoid the misconception amongst instructors that Blackboard Ally is a form of evaluating their courses, and is instead a form of feedback to drive a more inclusive educational experience.“EesySoft helps administrators communicate to instructors about their institutional expectations and channels for support when addressing accessibility issues identified by Ally. Being able to scale when and how you interact with faculty is incredibly valuable to driving a culture shift to more inclusive education. EesySoft helps make that possible for institutions.”- Dr. John Scott, Blackboard Ally Product ManagerInterested in learning more?Is your institution rolling out Blackboard Ally or looking to increase its usage? Find out more about how EesySoft can help your institution get up to speed on accessibility! Reach out to one of our sales representatives or simply email us at hello@eesysoft.com.Ian Haugh (VP Global Sales): ian@eesysoft.comCole Groom (Sales Channel Executive): cole@eesysoft.comAdam Klecheski (APAC Sales Executive): adam@eesysoft.comPlease note that the EesySoft integration is disabled by default, and can be enabled in the Ally Configuration UI. This integration requires an EesySoft license.