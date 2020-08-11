Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Wanted Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 20A203511                                    

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 11th 2020 at 0018 Hours

STREET: Eastern Avenue

TOWN: Richford

 

ACCUSED: Kris Machia

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 11th 2020 at 0018 hours, members of the Vermont State Police came in contact with Kris Machia at a residence on Eastern Avenue in the town of Richford. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Machia had two active warrants for his arrest stemming from two failures to appear before the Franklin County District Court in 2019. Machia was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Machia is scheduled to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 11th 2020 at 1300 hours to face the originating charges.   

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 11th 2020 at 1300 Hours                  

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

