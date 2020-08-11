St. Albans Barracks / Wanted Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203511

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 11th 2020 at 0018 Hours

STREET: Eastern Avenue

TOWN: Richford

ACCUSED: Kris Machia

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 11th 2020 at 0018 hours, members of the Vermont State Police came in contact with Kris Machia at a residence on Eastern Avenue in the town of Richford. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Machia had two active warrants for his arrest stemming from two failures to appear before the Franklin County District Court in 2019. Machia was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Machia is scheduled to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 11th 2020 at 1300 hours to face the originating charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 11th 2020 at 1300 Hours

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Attached