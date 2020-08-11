St. Albans Barracks / Wanted Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203511
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 11th 2020 at 0018 Hours
STREET: Eastern Avenue
TOWN: Richford
ACCUSED: Kris Machia
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 11th 2020 at 0018 hours, members of the Vermont State Police came in contact with Kris Machia at a residence on Eastern Avenue in the town of Richford. Subsequent investigation revealed, that Machia had two active warrants for his arrest stemming from two failures to appear before the Franklin County District Court in 2019. Machia was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Machia is scheduled to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 11th 2020 at 1300 hours to face the originating charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 11th 2020 at 1300 Hours
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Attached