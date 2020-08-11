SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCOTT SALA JOINS FC PINZGAU FRONT OFFICE TEAM

Austrian Third-Division side FC Pinzgau Saalfelden (FCPS) today announced the appointment of Scott Sala to the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) for Fan Owned Club LLC.

As COO, Sala will be based in Madison, Wisconsin and be overseeing the operations of the club, ultimately responsible for the product on the pitch and building a diverse, inclusive, passionate community of supporters and fan owners.

Previously, he spent fifteen years in the healthcare technology industry leading and building teams across product, finance, customer service and software engineering departments. In his most recent project with National Decision Support Company, he played a pivotal role in growing the business, which ultimately led to an acquisition by Change Healthcare.

A founding board member of Forward Madison FC's original Supporters Group, The Flock, Sala has been around soccer his whole life and was influential for the growth of the supporter community in Madison surrounding Forward Madison FC.

"I am excited for and humbled by my new role with FC Pinzgau. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us to accomplish some very ambitious goals, but we have a talented team working within the Club, and I am optimistic about what we will be able to accomplish.”

Sala, a graduate from the University of Wisconsin, is alluding to the ambitions of a 3rd division club that is looking to eventually climb the ranks and win promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga.

FC Pinzgau is set for their home opener of the Austrian Regional League campaign against Austria Salzburg this Saturday which will be streamed live, as will all matches this season, on fcps.at, Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitch.

ABOUT FC PINZGAU

FC Pinzgau Saalfelden was established in 2007 in Saalfelden, Austria, calling the picturesque Pinzgau region of the Austrian Alps home. Fueled by a passion for community, quality, and professionalism, FC Pinzgau’s promise is to showcase cosmopolitan talent locally while providing platforms that focus the eyes of the world on our spectacular backyard. Our unique “Fan Owned” experience, fueled by ambition, dreams, and vision, aims to celebrate the unity and excitement inherent in world-class soccer.

For more information about FCPS: www.fcps.at

ABOUT FAN OWNED CLUB

Fan Owned Club takes the community ownership model common in Europe and brings it to the United States allowing fans to own a piece of their own professional soccer club for less than many pay for season tickets. We aim to develop FCPS into a truly global club, giving international players, coaches and executives an entry point and a home in European football (soccer) driving FCPS to become a recognizable name across North America, Europe and beyond.

For more information about how to become a Fan Owner: www.wefunder.com/fan.owned.club

