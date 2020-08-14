Author Erica Roberts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Erica "Ms. E" Roberts created 2 Da Max Records, LLC in 2015. The record label located is New Orleans, Louisiana. 2 Da Max Records was named after Erica's Father in remembrance of service in the Army. In December 2015, the vision for 2 Da Max Records was to become a successful record label and a household name in the music industry. The mission for the record label is to make good music for the world and music industry to appreciate. Erica Roberts wants to sell music that people will enjoy and to make history in the music industry.
In October of 2018, Erica made the move to the radio industry. Erica partnered with Yvonne Wilcox to create a radio station called 2 Da Max Records Radio Station. 2 Da Max Records Radio Station provided a place where Independent Artists could showcase their talent. The type of music the radio station will played in 2019 was music like R&B, Zydeco, World Music and Music with Afro Beats Artists. Erica's goals for the radio station was to create and share a great playlist, build a loyal audience, positive radio, and quality sound
.
At the beginning of 2019, CEO of 2 Da Max Records LLC, Erica Roberts realized that people need more than just to hear music, Women in Business needed an avenue to be heard. Erica spoke with Yvonne Wilcox about a Podcast Show so that Women could talk about being a Manager, CEO or Owner of a DBA. 2 Da Max Girl Talk is designed to be a platform for all Women in Upper Management or C-Level positions to talk about the struggles and the rewards of the Profession.
In November of 2019 CEO of 2 Da Max Records, LLC, Erica Roberts released her first book called “The Journey” The Journey is about a woman who grew up as a young girl in the project, both parents, and suffer with Asthma all her life. She experiences a lot of short coming in her life but one thing you will hear in the audio book is she never gave up on herself. She experiences things like a man walking out her life, domestic violence, etc. but she always found a way to pick herself up and keep moving. She became this lady that know what she wants out of life and she go for it.
In February of 2020 Author Erica Roberts host her own podcast show called The Journey of Relationship and Love. The shows are about Relationships why they work and why they do not based on people who have tried and won also those who have tried and lost.
https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-journey-of-relationships-and-love
In March of 2020 Author Erica Roberts host her own podcast show called "The Journey Back From Domestic Violence". Give Female and Male victims a chance to voice their thoughts, opinions and maybe provide a way to help others escape their current situation.
https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-journey-back-from-domestic-violence
Author Erica Roberts working on new book called Sister I Got Your Back coming out soon.
Purchase Book at Amazon website: https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Erica-Roberts/dp/1694797929/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=The+Journey+by+Erica+Roberts&qid=1597101412&sr=8-1
Audiobook Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-journey-by-erica-roberts
Erica Roberts
2 Da Max Records, LLC
+1 504-975-0049
email us here