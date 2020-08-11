Celebrated Author Launches New Site
Ted Bagley steps into new era of book marketingPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ted Bagley recently launched his new website at www.editorsfavorite.com. The new site transports readers into the world of Bagley’s books revealing the hard truths of life in modern America and the corporate world.
Dedicated to his books, the new site features a quick look into his available books, the available stores to purchase them and a relatively easy way of contacting the author.
My Personal War Within takes readers to Birmingham, Alabama, during the ’50s and ’60s and the turbulent days of the Jim Crow Laws, the Ku Klux Klan, and the John Birch Society. In this book, Ted Bagley carries the readers on a ride through his life from the sometimes racist streets of southern cities like Birmingham to corporate America where he is today. He skillfully shows how family values, relationships, the military, and education are tool kits to his success.
The Demolition of Democracy was motivated by what the author views as a disappearing moralistic value gene in the body and soul of America with new realities developing every day under the new Trump administration.
Set in the poorest neighborhoods of Chicago, Trapped tells the story of a family’s triumph to tragedy.
Bagley recently retired as vice president of human resources – global manufacturing for Amgen Inc. located in Thousand Oaks, California. He also started a new company, TBJ Consulting, with a primary focus of executive coaching, diversity training, labor relations and organization development. Prior to accepting the position with Amgen, he served as senior director of human resources at Dell Computer in Nashville, Tennessee.
