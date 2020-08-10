Tennessee Highway Patrol Investigating Multiple Kentucky Law Enforcement Agencies Pursuit, Deputy-Involved Shooting

JACKSON – At the request of 27th District Attorney General Tommy A. Thomas, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances that led to a pursuit by multiple Kentucky Sheriff’s Offices and a Kentucky Sheriff’s Office Deputy-involved shooting on August 6, 2020 in Weakley County, Tennessee. Preliminary information indicates Illinois State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu on I-57 South near Mt. Vernon, Illinois where the driver was taken into custody for questioning. During the traffic stop, the passenger, Dante Faulkner, 40, of Holly Springs, Mississippi gained control of the Malibu and fled the scene. Faulkner drove into Kentucky, where Kentucky State Police (KSP), Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office pursued Faulkner. The pursuit went into Tennessee where KSP terminated pursuit at the state line, but Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office continued pursuit into Tennessee. The pursuit reached Martin, Tennessee, where Faulkner crashed while on the on-ramp for State Route 22. As deputies approached the vehicle, Faulkner refused to get out of the vehicle. Faulkner then put the Malibu into reverse, driving it towards the deputies. Graves County Deputies fired their weapons striking the vehicle, but no rounds struck Faulkner nor anyone in the area. Faulkner then cut himself with a knife. An ambulance was called to the scene and Faulkner was taken to the hospital. No law enforcement was hurt during the pursuit. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as THP works to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. THP’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.