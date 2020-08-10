White House Recognizes Two Outstanding Missouri Educators

The White House recognized Missouri public school teachers Jessica Haskins and Elegan Kramer as recipients of the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The two educators are among 108 total honorees for the PAEMST, which is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to K-12 mathematics and science teachers.

A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels selected Haskins, a mathematics teacher at Webster Groves High School (Webster Groves), and Kramer, a science teacher at Parkway North High School (Parkway C-2), for this year’s honors. Teachers are chosen based on their excellence in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

“I am thrilled to see two of Missouri’s brightest STEM educators recognized with this monumental honor,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “The practical and relatable teaching techniques these awardees offer their students are key to providing a high-quality education and ensuring that Missouri children are prepared for success after graduation.”

Haskins and Kramer will each receive a presidential citation, a paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

To learn more about the PAEMST award and the teachers who received this honor, please visit https://www.paemst.org/recognition.