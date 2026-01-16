Missouri State Board of Education Approves Recovery High Schools Pilot Program

Jefferson City, MO - The Missouri State Board of Education (State Board) unanimously approved to establish three recovery high schools during Tuesday’s meeting.

State law provides the State Board the opportunity to approve up to four pilot recovery high schools in metropolitan areas throughout the state. A recovery high school is established by a sponsoring entity. Eligible sponsors include The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), school districts, magnet schools, charter schools, private schools, or any combination of such entities.

The State Board approved the following applications:

Cape Girardeau Public Schools

Vivo Kansas City

Vivo St. Louis

All three sponsors are proposing to open in the fall of 2026.

Recovery high schools provide a comprehensive four-year high school education in a structured plan of recovery in an alternative school setting for eligible students diagnosed with substance use disorder or dependency and co-occurring disorders.

“When schools and community partners come together, we create opportunities for our students to rediscover their strengths, rebuild confidence, and envision a brighter future,” Dr. Karla Eslinger said. “These recovery high schools will offer a safe environment that empowers students to heal, strengthen their mental health, and succeed in education.”

Before the State Board voted on proposals, the sponsors’ applications were reviewed by DESE, the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Association of Recovery Schools. Sponsors will be required to participate in operation and outcomes evaluations and submit annual analysis of the goals submitted in the proposal.

The three recovery high school proposals approved by the State Board are subject to annual review and availability of funding from a mix of public and private sources.

For more information, see DESE’s recovery high school presentation to the State Board.