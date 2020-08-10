The Pressure to look good on Zoom is on

As a woman, do you find yourself constantly under pressure when you have to go through (yet another) Zoom meeting?

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a woman, do you find yourself constantly under pressure when you have to go through (yet another) Zoom meeting? Do you find yourself apologizing for your appearance when you just didn’t have the time or energy to get ready for your Zoom meeting?In our present day Pandemic era, it has become even more essential for women to display an attractive presence on Zoom. As female lawyers, secretaries, architects, IT staff and other professionals work from home and conduct virtual meetings; the need arises to create an attractive and positive front to boost productivity. Why are women’s looks so tied with productivity?This not only gives women more confidence in the workplace but also perceptions of capability are influenced as people tend to relate capability with attractiveness. A recent study paid for by Procter & Gamble has concluded that there is evidence that people have a tendency to view women wearing makeup as more capable. In the study, about 149 adults judged the pictures of 25 women, with and without makeup. The result was that the study concluded “Overall, makeup (aggregated across all looks) produced a significant positive main effect on judgments of all outcomes in the 250 ms presentation and on judgments of attractiveness, competence and likeability”.However because of being quarantined and falling incomes due to the Pandemic, women have cut back on time and investment on their Beauty routines. Furthermore, the emotional pressures of quarantine, such as handling kids, being at home constantly and being confined in small spaces at home (not being able to do your usual routine like going to the Gym, Shopping, etc), can create additional stress on your skin resulting in a tired appearance in virtual meetings.“Even though we are quarantined at home, now is still an important time to invest in yourself” says Maha Baakza, Founder of Beauty Vitae . “Investing in ourselves, applying our Beauty routines and taking care of ourselves in all aspects of our lives, imbues us with a sense of confidence that we need to handle the daily pressures of life.”“I launched Beauty Vitae with a focus on fast results and affordability. This is really not a good time to buy unnecessarily expensive skincare products as we must budget carefully our monthly income during this uncertain time. The central focus must be on high quality, affordability and performance. You can get the exact same high quality ingredients from new start-up Beauty companies who choose not to set high price points. My mantra was simple, high quality at affordable prices.”Maha says “I felt inspired by a new skincare ingredient called Replexium . This is a Peptide developed by BASF, one of the world’s largest and most respected skincare ingredient manufacturers in the world. It performs faster than the normal peptides in the market to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. You can see quick results in 3 weeks, if applied twice daily. We incorporated this ingredient in our serum the Advanced Tri-Peptide Serum . As per our moto, the focus of this product is working fast and being affordable. In this era of constant virtual interactions, I feel its an excellent product to partner with”.In conclusion, during this difficult time and in this era of constant virtual interactions, we need to give ourselves more time and energy with respect to our Beauty and Health needs. Its advisable to give yourself ample time to get ready before a zoom meeting and make notes of your points you need to communicate. Plus being quarantined at home increases the temptation to purchase many expensive products online which we may not need, we should aim to keep our purchases affordable and for those things that we actually need.