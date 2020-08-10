Fontana Says 5,000 Small Businesses have been Approved for Grant Funds

Brookline, August 10, 2020 – Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) today touted a $96 million statewide grant program for small businesses that are struggling to survive during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am pleased with this grant initiative and how it will help our small businesses survive this pandemic and be positioned to completely rebound when our economy returns to full throttle,” Fontana said. “From barber shops and local garages to pizza places and small retail stores, these targeted funds will help keep doors open, workers employed and businesses active.”

The program is part of $225 million in statewide relief championed by the Senate Democratic Caucus in June to support small businesses hurt by the pandemic. The first application round drew a strong response with nearly 24,000 applications.

Fontana said over 5,000 small businesses were approved in the first round of funding. He said he will continue to seek state dollars to garner additional grant and loan funds for more local businesses. The program has prioritized grants for small businesses with the greatest need. To be eligible, businesses must have less than $1 million in revenue and less than 25 employees. Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 based on the business revenue. More than 2,300 of the grantee business owners are low-moderate income.

The businesses represent industries that have been especially hard hit by the pandemic including retail, food and hospitality, health and wellness, and personal care.

The second grant application window for the relief funds opened today and will remain open through August 28. Fontana said he and his district office staff will continue helping businesses apply. He said qualified applicants not awarded in the first round do not need to reapply and will be rolled into the next round for consideration.

Eligible small businesses can apply online at pabusinessgrants.com or through any one of the 17 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) that are part of the Pennsylvania CDFI Network, which is a coalition of 17 Pennsylvania-based community development financial institutions that primarily provide financing options for small businesses.

The list of awardees will be disclosed at a later date, after the approved businesses have completed all required financial verifications and accepted program requirements.

