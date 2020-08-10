Rescheduled: September 10 Public Hearing on Carolina Sunrock Draft Air Permits

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will hold the rescheduled public hearing on the draft permits for two proposed Carolina Sunrock LLC facilities on September 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. Members of the public will be able to participate in the hearing by phone or online and comments will be accepted until September 14, 2020 at 5 p.m.

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on September 10. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3gal8iB or call (919) 618-0968. Those who registered prior to August 3 remain on the list of speakers and do not need to register again.

What: Public Hearing for Carolina Sunrock, LLC

When: September 10, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 161 227 2205

Event Password: NCDAQ

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. To comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

Anyone wishing to comment on the draft permits can call (919) 707-8430 to record their comments. Comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Carolina Sunrock - Prospect Hill" or "Carolina Sunrock - Burlington North"

Written comments can also be mailed to:

Davis Murphy 450 West Hanes Mill Road, Suite 300 N.C. Division of Air Quality Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Note: If the September 10th hearing is postponed due to extraordinary circumstances such as severe weather interfering with the Divisions, ability to conduct the hearing, DAQ is providing public notice of an Alternate Hearing Date of Thursday, September 17, 2020. Any notice of postponement shall be posted on the Division’s website at https://deq.nc.gov/carolina-sunrock-hearing. If the Alternate Hearing Date is required, the comment period will remain open until September 21, 2020 at 5 p.m.

All comments received during the public comment period which began on February 26, 2020, will be considered by division staff.

The draft permits and related documents can be found online here.